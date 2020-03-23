CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Dickerson feels 'better than' when he first arrived

COLUMBIA -- The last two years there hasn’t been a lot for Jaylin Dickerson to smile about, but he couldn’t help crack a smile when the question was asked.

The safety who’s career has largely been marred with injury stood in the indoor practice facility talking with the media in his first availability since his redshirt freshman year.

The question about how he’s feeling was lobbed out, and Dickerson immediately perked up.

“I feel great,” he said, the smile creeping over his face. “I feel better than when I first came in, to be honest.”

Dickerson, who came in a highly touted safety prospect, quickly saw his freshman season evaporate due to a serious nerve injury before playing sparingly as a redshirt freshman with a hampering hamstring injury.

His redshirt sophomore season was over before it started last year, ending in the summer after Dickerson needed hip surgery.

If this happened to anyone it’s understandable for that person to be dejected as they keep getting dealt vicious body blow after body blow, but Dickerson took the exact opposite approach the second time around.