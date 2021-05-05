CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Delaware transfer LB plays the game with definite edge

The edge he plays with doesn’t go unnoticed by the Gamecock coaching staff and he wants to instill a level of fear in opponents.

“As a running back, I don’t want you to run the ball. Tell your coach to pass it 'cause you don’t want to run anymore cause you don’t want Debo hitting you,” he said. “It’s just the fear factor. Somebody like Mike Tyson, when he’s fighting you already won because you fear him.”

His edge even whittles down to his nickname, Debo, derived from the famous Friday character and given to him early in his football career.

“On the football field I’m a bully and I’m going to let you know about it. If you ever watch my film or my highlights, I’m trying to kill you when I run through you,” Williams said. “I’m not trying to tackle you. I’m trying to hurt you. I don’t want you to come back on the field.”

His role in South Carolina’s defense is still to be decided at the moment, though. He spent the majority of the spring working with the second-team defense at linebacker and could factor into the rotation there.

Being such a hard hitter, a special teams role seems to fit him nicely as well.

“I love his mentality. He has to continue to get better, continue to understand what we’re coaching him to do and be able to execute,” Beamer said. It is important to him and he’s grateful to be here. He really flashed. He may not always know what to do but he is always around the ball. That’s a great quality to have.”

