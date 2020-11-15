CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Defensive coach's defense is lacking

A win and the pressure gets alleviated for a week; a loss and the CrockPot goes from high to having the knob snapped off.

Even knowing that, it was the defense, Muschamp’s calling card, that let the Gamecocks down in a 59-42 loss in Oxford, the latest in a long line of defensive ineptitude.

Ole Miss put up 59 points, the most by an SEC team against South Carolina since 1995, scoring on nine of its 12 offensive drives. One of those 12 drives, though, involved the Rebels running out the clock to end the game.

“It is concerning, there’s no doubt about that,” Muschamp said. “We have to go back and look at it.”

The Rebels threw for 513 yards, averaging an ungodly 16 yards per pass attempt with quarterback Matt Corral completing 28 of his 32 pass attempts.

Of those 28 completions, 18 went for at least 10 yards; eight went for at least 20 with a 39-yarder, 52-yarder and a 91-yarder.