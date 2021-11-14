CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Defense vs. run didn't get it done

While Badie is a good player — South Carolina coaches and players will be quick to point out he’s leading the league in rushing for a reason — but the Gamecocks didn’t necessarily help themselves.

South Carolina officially missed six tackles, per Pro Football Focus, but it seemed like a lot more as they could never get a Missouri ball carrier on the ground before they needed to.

“Just have to tackle better, simple as that,” Cam Smith said. “Those are two-yard gains turning into five or six. On first or second down, you’re really not going to have success on third down if you’re getting in second and six or second and fours.”

It’s another performance where the Gamecocks (5-5, 2-5 SEC) struggled to stop the run against a good team, this time preventing them from their sixth win and leaving them with only two more chances to get to a bowl game.

Including Saturday, South Carolina’s played eight games against teams who are .500 or better right now. In those games, They’ve allowed 1,557 rushing yards and an average of 4.9 yards per attempt. Four of those eight have rushed for at least 230 yards.