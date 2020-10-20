CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Defense could see 3 LSU QBs

"We’re very familiar and both guys are extremely talented. Both guys can really spin it. They have athleticism to extend plays and create some things in the run game, which they do with Brennan the best they can,” Muschamp said. “They’ve been very successful in what they do.”

Regardless of who starts, the Gamecocks are absolutely preparing for multiple quarterbacks to play in their game Saturday (7 p.m./ESPN).

Muschamp said they “can’t put all your eggs in one basket” and are game planning for all three this week.

"They’ll identify the things that are really good for those guys and what they feel comfortable with and then you have to adjust in the game of what they’re doing,” Muschamp said.

“We’ll make the decisions from there as far as what we need to take into the game to be successful whether it’s Myles Brennan, one of the two freshmen or both. We’ll make the adjustments on game day.”

The Tigers (1-2) have struggled defensively this year but have done really well on the offensive side of the ball.