CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Coaches encouraged by young linemen vs. Vols

“Vinnie Murphy has spent a ton of time up in this building preparing himself mentally for the opportunity to play and practiced really, really well. Tyshawn Wannamaker’s practiced really, really well and continues to get better. I’d throw Hank Manos in that group as well. Hank didn’t get in there (Saturday) but he’s one who’s practiced really, really well.”

Getting those two in were certainly by design with Beamer telling Satterfield and the offensive staff he wanted to get those young players in by the second or third drive Saturday, if able.

The Gamecocks weren’t, but inserted them in late and thought they played really well and could potentially early more time moving forward.

“We certainly want to continue to develop depth at all positions as the season goes on and create competitions. Those guys practiced really hard,” Beamer said. “They deserve the opportunity to get in there they got in there and played great.”

It’s also been a revolving door at the left tackle spot between Jazston Turnetine (43 snaps against Tennessee) and Jakai Moore (33), who ended with PFF grades of 68 and 62.5, respectively.