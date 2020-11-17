CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Carolina loses 3 starters in secondary

To remedy a little of that, the Gamecock interim head coach said he had a team meeting first and foremost Tuesday before team meetings, a deviation from the trend, to deliver a poignant message.

“We talked about how it’s not an individual sport, it’s a team sport. People in this room today showed up and are ready to go to work,” Bobo said. “We’re going to put our best foot forward and best effort on the field Saturday. That’s not going to happen through words but through action and having good practices today and tomorrow. Those are our two workdays: Tuesday and Wednesday. That was the main message.”

To use some sports clichés, the Gamecocks have to rally the troops and circle the wagons before kicking off against Missouri (7:30 p.m.) with the guys that are still on the roster.

“The guys that are here are here. That’s no ill will towards anybody. The guys that are here are here and are here for a reason. We have a great opportunity in the face of adversity to rise up,” Bobo said.

“That’s what defines you when you’re able to rise up and handle adversity. It’s an opportunity. It’s an opportunity for us to create memories in this group, in this family. That’s some of the things we talked about. They can’t be words. I can say what I want to say but it has to come from those guys who are still here on this team to dig down and believe and play for each other and play for South Carolina.”

