COLUMBIA -- Five-star defensive end Jordan Burch indicated on Wednesday that he will remain committed to South Carolina.
The center of an intense recruiting battle, ultimately won by Will Muschamp, Burch participated in a ceremony Wednesday afternoon among his family and teammates at Hammond School.
"For the next three or four years, I'll be playing with my teammates," Burch said during the afternoon ceremony, pointing toward future Gamecocks Alex Huntley, Bradley Dunn, and Fabian Goodman.
It's a recruiting battle that South Carolina thought it had won a month and a half ago when Burch committed to the Gamecocks on ESPN on the first day of the early signing period.
But the nation's No. 2 defensive end ultimately chose to wait until February to sign with his teammates.
That left the door slightly cracked for other programs and LSU, Burch's No. 2 school initially, fresh off a national championship, attempted to push through.
The Tigers, who hosted Burch on an official visit during the season, managed to get him back on campus two weekends ago for an unofficial visit as they attempted to make one last push to land the elite defensive end prospect.
But the Gamecocks countered, sending seven assistant coaches to Burch's basketball game on Friday night -- current players Ryan Hilinski, Zacch Pickens and Joe Anderson were also there to show support -- before hosting Burch on an all-important official visit on the final weekend before signing day.
By all indications that visit couldn't have gone any better as Burch spent the weekend bonding with his future coaches and teammates. Burch and his family took in South Carolina's men's basketball game right behind the Gamecock bench, with Will Muschamp to one side of Burch and his son Whit Muschamp to the other.
A year after signing five-star defensive lineman Zacch Pickens from T.L. Hanna, Muschamp once again flexed his recruiting muscle in landing Burch, despite the local standout having a final group including also Clemson, Georgia and Alabama.
South Carolina kicked off Wednesday with the commitment of another offensive weapon in Rock Hill (S.C.) Northwestern three-star wide receiver Ger-Cari Caldwell.
Caldwell announced his pledge to the Gamecocks over his other finalist Tennessee during a ceremony in the Northwestern gym.
The 6-foot-4, 193-pounder put together a huge senior season, parlaying it into a double-digit offer list that saw multiple schools prioritize him in December and into January.
Caldwell choose the Gamecocks over offers from App State, Baylor, Charlotte, Duke, ECU, Illinois, Missouri, N.C. State, Northwestern, Tennessee, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.
Also, one of the top junior college running backs in the country is a officially a Gamecock.
Council Bluffs (Iowa) Iowa Western C.C. four-star ZaQuandre White, a former Florida State running back and linebacker, signed with South Carolina.
The 6-foot-2, 214-pounder rushed for 876 yards and 10 touchdowns in just eight games last season while playing for one of the top JUCO programs in the country.
White originally signed with Florida State as a four-star prospect out of North Fort Myers (Fla.) High in 2017. After redshirting his first year on campus, White transitioned to linebacker in 2018 where he collected 22 tackles before tranferring to Iowa Western.
White, who played strictly running back in JUCO, has two seasons to play two.
He's the third running back in the Gamecocks' signing class, joining five-star MarShawn Lloyd and three-star Rashad Amos.
