Five-star defensive end Jordan Burch indicated on Wednesday that he will remain committed to South Carolina.

The center of an intense recruiting battle, ultimately won by Will Muschamp, Burch participated in a ceremony Wednesday afternoon among his family and teammates at Hammond School.

"For the next three or four years, I'll be playing with my teammates," Burch said during the afternoon ceremony, pointing toward future Gamecocks Alex Huntley, Bradley Dunn and Fabian Goodman.

It's a recruiting battle that South Carolina thought it had won a month and a half ago when Burch committed to the Gamecocks on ESPN on the first day of the early signing period.

But the nation's No. 2 defensive end ultimately chose to wait until February to sign with his teammates.

That left the door slightly cracked for other programs and LSU, Burch's No. 2 school initially, fresh off a national championship, attempted to push through.

The Tigers, who hosted Burch on an official visit during the season, managed to get him back on campus two weekends ago for an unofficial visit as they attempted to make one last push to land the elite defensive end prospect.

But the Gamecocks countered, sending seven assistant coaches to Burch's basketball game on Friday night -- current players Ryan Hilinski, Zacch Pickens and Joe Anderson were also there to show support -- before hosting Burch on an all-important official visit, on the final weekend before signing day.

By all indications that visit couldn't have gone any better as Burch spent the weekend bonding with his future coaches and teammates. Burch and his family took in South Carolina's men's basketball game right behind the Gamecock bench, with Will Muschamp to one side of Burch and his son Whit Muschamp to the other.

A year after signing five-star defensive lineman Zacch Pickens from T.L. Hanna, Muschamp once against flexed his recruiting muscle in land Burch, despite the local standout having a final group of college football powers LSU, Clemson, Georgia and Alabama.

South Carolina kicked off the late signing period Wednesday with the much-needed commitment of another offensive weapon in Rock Hill Northwestern three-star wide receiver Ger-Cari Caldwell.

Caldwell announced his pledge to the Gamecocks over his other finalist Tennessee during a ceremony in the Northwestern gym.

The 6-foot-4, 193-pounder put together a huge senior season, parlaying it into a double-digit offer list that saw multiple schools prioritize him in December and into January.

Caldwell choose the Gamecocks over offers from App State, Baylor, Charlotte, Duke, ECU, Illinois, Missouri, N.C. State, Northwestern, Tennessee, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.

The Gamecocks on Wednesday also landed a surprise signing day flip in the form of Fort Pierce (Florida) Westwood rush end Gilber Edmond.

A former South Florida commitment, the three-star pass-rusher popped up late for the Gamecocks and the staff was able to sign him this morning.