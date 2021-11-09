CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Brown will be starting at quarterback vs. Mizzou

South Carolina exited the Florida game and goes into Missouri week as a relatively healthy football team.

Speaking during his Tuesday press conference, head coach Shane Beamer said that the Gamecocks have no new injuries that are considered serious, echoing what he said Sunday night during his teleconference.

"Injury-wise, nothing new to report since the teleconference on Sunday," Beamer said. "A lot of those guys that had some bumps and bruises after the Florida game on Sunday, the day off on Monday did wonders for a lot of those guys. We're in a good position health-wise, so nothing new to report there."

Beamer didn't give specifics on which players are banged up but it sounds like most if not all of them will be back for Carolina's trip to Mizzou this Saturday.

Quarterback Zeb Noland is still easing his way back from meniscus surgery, but Jason Brown has already been named the starter for Saturday's contest.

Beamer said that Noland practiced on Tuesday and would be available for the game.

"Jason will start at quarterback," Beamer said. "He obviously played well the other night and we had some momentum offensively because of it. We need to keep that going."