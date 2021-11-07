CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Brown gets shot, shines in win

After waiting eight games, Jason Brown finally got his shot.

"I can't even put into words how I feel right now, it's just an unreal feeling," Brown said, a smile creeping over his face. "Just being able to come in and lead us to a victory tonight is something special; I'll cherish this moment forever."

With Luke Doty out for the season and Zeb Noland recovering from a meniscus surgery, Brown was given the start under center Saturday in South Carolina's blowout win over Florida. It was his first start since Saint Francis played Delaware State on Nov. 23, 2019.

"It's a lot different of an environment but at the end of the day, it's the same game I've been playing since I was 5," Brown said.

Eight games into the season, Brown had seen action in three games, with the game against Texas A&M being the only one where he threw more than 10 passes.

Being the third-string option for most of the season could've affected Brown's morale, but his hope never wavered and he never let it get to him.