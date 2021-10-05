CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Brown apologizes for mistake that cost touchdown

“I let it roll off my back but I understand playing football this is what I signed up for. At the end of the day, I know I signed up for positive, I signed up for negative, I signed up for good comments and bad comments. I signed up for criticism. I know what I signed up for playing football, especially playing football in the SEC in the highest conference.”

He invoked wisdom imparted by Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts who, after a loss to the Cowboys said if "you take you a deuce, you don’t sit there and look at it. You flush it and move on."

Brown already flushed it after apologizing to his team and coaching staff and conversations with Shane Beamer, Clayton White and Torrian Gray.

“Really the only way to move on is learn from it, watch it and get it out of my system,” he said. “Coach Beamer, coach White and coach Gray all talked to me about it and said there’s room to grow from it. So I’m going to flush it down the system like Jalen Hurts said and move on.”

And it’ll be up to him to flush it quickly with Brown likely having a major role early Saturday against Tennessee.