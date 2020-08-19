CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Brooks makes favorable early impression

The Hickory Ridge High graduate landed offers from both South Carolina and Duke and was receiving interest from Florida State, North Carolina and Tennessee when he committed to the Gamecocks.

Brooks credited his former head coach Jason Seidel, now the head coach at nearby Blythewood High School, for continuing to help him through the recruiting process.

On Monday, Muschamp also praised the communication the staff received from Seidel, who called Brooks one of the hardest working players he's ever coached.

"He has grown a lot since he played in high school as far as his body is concerned," Muschamp said. "His body has changed tremendously. We know some people that he throws with that all reached out to us and talked about his work ethic, his athleticism, his hand-eye coordination and his ball skills.

"And his tape is really impressive."

With Brooks on campus and the Gamecocks having started preseason practice on Tuesday, the next step is to find out if he's going to be eligible to play this year.

South Carolina has submitted a request to the NCAA for a waiver for immediate eligibility for the junior who has three years to play two.