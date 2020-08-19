 Skip to main content
CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Brooks makes favorable early impression
CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Brooks makes favorable early impression

Jalen Brooks first week of practice

South Carolina wide receiver transfer Jalen Brooks (81), a former standout at Wingate University in Wingate, N.C., runs after catching a pass during a practice drill on Wednesday.

 South Carolina Athletics

Looking to add an additional playmaker to its wide receiving corps for the 2020 season, South Carolina dug deep and may have found exactly what it needs from an unconventional spot.

On Monday, Will Muschamp officially announced the addition of wide receiver transfer Jalen Brooks to the Gamecocks' roster.

Listed at 6-foot-3, 190-pounds, Brooks committed to South Carolina a few weeks ago and was added to the roster when he moved into his dorm last week.

"In the short time we've been with him, he runs around extremely well," Muschamp said. "He's a big, physical guy. He's very intelligent; he learns extremely well.

"So in a short period of time, he's made a very favorable impression on our staff."

While Brooks took an unorthodox route to South Carolina, he was excited to join the program and there are early signs that he could be just what the Gamecocks need at a position group with question marks.

Brooks spent the last two seasons at Wingate where he caught 50 passes for 998 yards and nine touchdowns.

Brooks entered the transfer portal and transferred to Tarleton State earlier this year, before re-entering the transfer portal this summer in an effort to get back closer to his Harrisburg, N.C. home.

The Hickory Ridge High graduate landed offers from both South Carolina and Duke and was receiving interest from Florida State, North Carolina and Tennessee when he committed to the Gamecocks.

Brooks credited his former head coach Jason Seidel, now the head coach at nearby Blythewood High School, for continuing to help him through the recruiting process.

On Monday, Muschamp also praised the communication the staff received from Seidel, who called Brooks one of the hardest working players he's ever coached.

"He has grown a lot since he played in high school as far as his body is concerned," Muschamp said. "His body has changed tremendously. We know some people that he throws with that all reached out to us and talked about his work ethic, his athleticism, his hand-eye coordination and his ball skills.

"And his tape is really impressive."

With Brooks on campus and the Gamecocks having started preseason practice on Tuesday, the next step is to find out if he's going to be eligible to play this year.

South Carolina has submitted a request to the NCAA for a waiver for immediate eligibility for the junior who has three years to play two.

"With those waivers, you never know, you never know exactly when," Muschamp said. "I'm sure because of what we're going through, there's a lot out there and there's a lot on the NCAA's plate right now.

"We do feel good about some family situations that we do feel like are real and we feel he should be ruled favorably to be able to play this year."

The Gamecocks sought and received a similar waiver last season for William and Mary tight end transfer Nick Muse, though to Muschamp's point, the timeline on receiving an answer can be difficult to predict, even in more certain times, and Muse was granted eligibility after the first week of the season.

But in a year where Muschamp has delivered an "all hands on deck" message to his team when depth could be key to a productive season, if Brooks is deemed eligible, he could quickly become a wildcard to watch at a position group that needs players to step up after losing Deebo Samuel two offseasons ago and Bryan Edwards after this past season

"It's a position that we need some more productive guys and some more dependable guys at the position," Muschamp said. "So as we continued to research him, we were extremely impressed with what we saw and we felt like he can be a huge contributor to us."

During his Wednesday post-practice interview, Gamecock defensive back Jaycee Horn was asked to share his thoughts on any players that are standing out already during training camp.

Without any prompting, the first name out of Horn’s mouth was the newest Gamecock.

“81, I think his name Jalen Brooks, the transfer,” Horn answered. “Today was his first day.

"He the real deal.”

Receivers make statement at practice

The South Carolina football team returned to the practice fields Wednesday morning for their second practice of the preseason camp. The team was again dressed in helmets and shorts on another warm and humid day in Columbia.

"Installation-wise, like I said before, we're further ahead than we've ever been because of the time we were allowed with our players in July and August," head coach Will Muschamp said after the workout. "I saw a lot of retention today from day one. I saw a lot of corrections that had been made.

"I'm really pleased with the explosive plays offensively today," continued Coach Muschamp. "We had a lot of what we would call 'deny the ball' third-down defense and when there was a lot of man coverage and (the offense) won in man coverage, and that was very pleasing to see. The receivers hit a bunch of big plays today. It's great for the offense, but defensively we've got to eliminate that, but we have been good at getting our hands on the ball and being disruptive on the ball as far as turnovers are concerned in the last two days.

"But what I really took from today was the explosive plays, which was very pleasing to see. You have to win in one-on-one coverage in this league and that's the number one quality they look for in the NFL. In our league, you're going to face a lot of man coverage and you've got to win one-on-one. I saw that today for the first time in a while across the board at the receiver position."

Roster moves

A pair of roster moves were announced on Wednesday. Redshirt freshman wide receiver Tyquan Johnson is no longer with the team, while true freshman Carson Galloway has joined the squad. Galloway is a 6-1, 198-pound freshman deep snapper from Piedmont, S.C., who played his high school ball at Wren. He will wear number 49.

"Tyquan and I got together and we both felt like it was in his best interest to get a fresh start," said Muschamp.

The Gamecocks will spend Thursday in the weight room and in the film room, before returning to the practice fields on Friday morning in shells.

