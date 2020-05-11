CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Bobo stressing QB arm accuracy

Improving his footwork was a priority for him in the offseason and in the five practices the Gamecocks had before spring practice was canceled, and Bobo saw significant improvement.

“He’s done a really nice job of being on balance in the pocket and trusting his protection. That comes with understanding his protection, understanding where the issues are and being able to sit in the pocket and be calm,” Bobo said. “He’s been very accurate up to this point,” “I would say his footwork, his accuracy. I’ve been real impressed with him in the meeting room and how sharp he is, how smart he is and how he comes in prepared before the meetings and before we go into the install.”

On the surface, it might not seem like footwork is as big of a deal as maybe arm strength, mobility or other things, but Bobo said footwork is a direct influencer of almost everything else a quarterback does.

Ones with good footwork tend to be more accurate, have better timing and more mobile while ones with worse footwork struggle with some of the other physical aspects that come with playing the position.