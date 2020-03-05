CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Bobo sees up-and-down performance from young offense

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“They have the most experience of any position group offensively. There are eight guys right now that have at least started a game. There’s a lot of experience up front and They are doing a good job. Our quarterback has done a nice job of preparing every day. I’ve been pleased with him. Today was probably our worst day throwing and catching the football, but before today, I’ve been very pleased.”

The Gamecocks struggled last year offensively but the message to the guys in meetings this offseason has been to clean the slate and “that was last year and this is this year,” Bobo said.

The biggest goal now is to create consistency, Bobo said, and figure out what this team does well so they can tailor the offensive scheme to it.

“We have to create an identity of who we are and what we want to be. That identity comes through spring practice, through summer workouts and fall camp. You base your identity around your personnel,” Bobo said. “The one identity — it don’t matter if we’re playing three wide, four wide, two tight ends, one back — we want to be tough, mentally and physically tough. That’s going to be part of our identity.”

Since the identity of what the 2020 offense will look like hasn’t been created yet, Bobo said he hasn’t set any concrete goals.