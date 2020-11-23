CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Bobo not ready to name his QB vs. Georgia

COLUMBIA -- Mike Bobo has an idea of which player is going to start this week at quarterback for South Carolina, but he's not ready to share it just yet.

The Gamecocks' interim head coach said on his weekly teleconference he and the staff know how the reps will be divvied out this week but need to communicate it to the team first before making it public.

“We’ve got a plan, but I haven’t met with the quarterbacks yet," Bobo said. "Connor Shaw handled the meeting today to review the game’s film. I don’t want to talk about it yet until I talk to the kids.”

This came about 24 hours after Luke Doty came in for Collin Hill in the second half of Saturday's 17-10 loss to Missouri where Doty was able to keep the Gamecocks in it and show flashes of his running ability.

The freshman threw for 130 yards and finished leading the Gamecocks in rushing yards, carrying it 11 times for 59 yards.

Both of South Carolina's scoring drives came with Doty as the starting quarterback.

“Offensively Luke Doty coming in for the second half gave us a spark with his ability to extend plays with his legs in the passing game and make some plays with his legs in the run game," Bobo said.