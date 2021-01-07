CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Bobo leaving to become Auburn OC

Mike Bobo is going to be an offensive coordinator in 2021, but not for Shane Beamer's South Carolina team.

On Thursday, new Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin announced that Bobo has been hired to serve as the team’s offensive coordinator. Bobo was previously the offensive coordinator for the Gamecocks, also serving as interim head coach after Will Muschamp was fired during the 2020 season.

“I’ve wanted to work with Mike now for quite some time as he complements the many things we want to do with our offense,” Harsin said in a statement. “We are going to be very versatile in what we do and Mike’s offensive background speaks for itself. I’m really excited to combine forces with Mike as we create the Auburn offense, a high-powered, attacking and physical unit that will come at you in many ways.”

Harsin was hired to be Auburn’s head coach last month after spending the previous seven seasons as the head coach at Boise State. He coached against Bobo when Bobo led Colorado State, also in the Mountain West Conference.

Football Scoop is reporting that new Carolina offensive line coach Will Friend will also be leaving for Auburn.