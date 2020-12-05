CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Bluegrass blues: Kentucky wins it

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Chris Rodriguez Jr. rushed for three touchdowns, Terry Wilson and A.J. Rose each rushed for one, and Kentucky rolled South Carolina 41-18 Saturday night in the regular season finale for both schools.

Kentucky's sixth win over South Carolina in seven meetings also capped an emotionally challenging regular season that included last month's passing of offensive line coach John Schlarman from cancer along with coronavirus challenges.

"Through a difficult, trying season, they really laid it on the line tonight," Wildcats coach Mark Stoops said. "That's what I'm most proud of. ... Their mindset was right, their effort was right. It wasn't perfect, but they really played hard."

The loss capped an 0-3 stint for South Carolina interim coach Mike Bobo, who replaced Will Muschamp following his firing on Nov. 15.

A source close to the coaching search told The Associated Press on Saturday night that Shane Beamer will be hired to take over the program. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because South Carolina has not yet made the hire official. Beamer is the son of former Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer and served on the Gamecocks' staff from 2007-2010 under former coach Steve Spurrier.