CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Blocking, not backs, the issue with rushing, Muschamp says

COLUMBIA -- Coming into Saturday’s season opener, the questions circled around the running back position and which of the three — Kevin Harris, Deshaun Fenwick, ZaQuandre White — would step up and take the reins at the position.
After the 31-27 loss, head coach Will Muschamp isn’t as concerned with the running back position and focused on improving blocking up front.
“The tight end blocking position was a concern. We got whipped there. That created a lot of issues from the run game, whether that was penetration from the backside or the point of attack. That was an issue,” Muschamp said. “As we continue to move forward and Mike get a better feeling for what guys are comfortable with up front and what we’re comfortable running.”
The Gamecocks officially rushed for 89 yards on 35 carries — 2.5 yards per carry — marking the fifth time in six games they averaged fewer than 3 yards per carry.
The main issue might not have come from the tight end position with an average run blocking grade from Pro Football Focus of 47.4. Adam Prentice, though, who played fullback and tight end, had a run block grade of 77.
“Some of the run game issues we had came really at that position. I thought all three backs played really well in the game,” Muschamp said. “All three gave us some charge and some momentum in the throwing game, in the running game, with protections. Deshaun and those guys did a nice job. The O-line did a nice job; we need to be better on the right side.”
After rushing for 26 yards on 19 carries in the first half, the Gamecocks did show signs of progress after halftime with 63 yards on 16 carries.
Taking out sack yardage for the game, the Gamecocks rushed for 110 yards on 31 carries, and the Gamecocks starting to click throwing the ball helped free things up for the backs.
“I do think we did some better things in the second half when we stretched the field. It got them off of us a little bit when they realized the vertical balls would be there,” Muschamp said. “We have to continue to stretch the field and continue to have people defend the entire field."
Starter Kevin Harris led the team with 55 rushing yards (4.2 yards per carry) followed by Deshaun Fenwick’s 31 yards (5.2 yards per carry) and ZaQuandre White’s 19 (2.7 yards per carry).
Both Harris (2) and Fenwick (1) had explosive plays, and with the Gamecocks heading to Florida this weekend, they’ll still rotate backs against the Gators.
“I think we’ll be a running back by committee as we continue to move forward to go through it and see who has the hot hand. When the guys got in there they competed their butt off, they ran hard," Muschamp said. "I was very pleased with what they were able to do in a lot of situations. They made the first guy miss and ran through contact. They did some nice things for the most part.”
Collyn Taylor reports for www.GamecockCentral.com, a www.Rivals.com affiliate devoted to University of South Carolina athletics.
