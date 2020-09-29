 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Blocking, not backs, the issue with rushing, Muschamp says
0 comments
editor's pick
CAROLINA FOOTBALL

CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Blocking, not backs, the issue with rushing, Muschamp says

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Tennessee South Carolina Football

South Carolina running back Deshaun Fenwick (14) carries the ball against Tennessee linebacker Tyler Baron (9) during the second half Saturday night in Columbia. Tennessee won 31-27.

 Sean Rayford, AP

COLUMBIA -- Coming into Saturday’s season opener, the questions circled around the running back position and which of the three — Kevin Harris, Deshaun Fenwick, ZaQuandre White — would step up and take the reins at the position.

After the 31-27 loss, head coach Will Muschamp isn’t as concerned with the running back position and focused on improving blocking up front.

“The tight end blocking position was a concern. We got whipped there. That created a lot of issues from the run game, whether that was penetration from the backside or the point of attack. That was an issue,” Muschamp said. “As we continue to move forward and Mike get a better feeling for what guys are comfortable with up front and what we’re comfortable running.”

The Gamecocks officially rushed for 89 yards on 35 carries — 2.5 yards per carry — marking the fifth time in six games they averaged fewer than 3 yards per carry.

The main issue might not have come from the tight end position with an average run blocking grade from Pro Football Focus of 47.4. Adam Prentice, though, who played fullback and tight end, had a run block grade of 77.

+11 IN PHOTOS: Gamecocks fall to Tennessee

“Some of the run game issues we had came really at that position. I thought all three backs played really well in the game,” Muschamp said. “All three gave us some charge and some momentum in the throwing game, in the running game, with protections. Deshaun and those guys did a nice job. The O-line did a nice job; we need to be better on the right side.”

After rushing for 26 yards on 19 carries in the first half, the Gamecocks did show signs of progress after halftime with 63 yards on 16 carries.

CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Gamecocks will make more 'concerted' effort to get Doty involved

Taking out sack yardage for the game, the Gamecocks rushed for 110 yards on 31 carries, and the Gamecocks starting to click throwing the ball helped free things up for the backs.

“I do think we did some better things in the second half when we stretched the field. It got them off of us a little bit when they realized the vertical balls would be there,” Muschamp said. “We have to continue to stretch the field and continue to have people defend the entire field."

Starter Kevin Harris led the team with 55 rushing yards (4.2 yards per carry) followed by Deshaun Fenwick’s 31 yards (5.2 yards per carry) and ZaQuandre White’s 19 (2.7 yards per carry).

Both Harris (2) and Fenwick (1) had explosive plays, and with the Gamecocks heading to Florida this weekend, they’ll still rotate backs against the Gators.

“I think we’ll be a running back by committee as we continue to move forward to go through it and see who has the hot hand. When the guys got in there they competed their butt off, they ran hard," Muschamp said. "I was very pleased with what they were able to do in a lot of situations. They made the first guy miss and ran through contact. They did some nice things for the most part.”

Collyn Taylor reports for www.GamecockCentral.com, a www.Rivals.com affiliate devoted to University of South Carolina athletics.

Greene out with injury

South Carolina starting linebacker Sherrod Greene will miss at least the next four to six weeks with a fractured hip.

Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp said Tuesday that Greene's injury was “unusual.”

Greene is a 6-foot-1, 230-pound senior from Rocky Mount, North Carolina who had started 23 of the past 26 games for South Carolina.

He was injured in the Gamecocks' 31-27 loss to No. 21 Tennessee this past Saturday night.

Muschamp said Greene will not need surgery. Greene will get rechecked in about a month or so.

Muschamp said backup Damani Staley would take over for Greene in the starting lineup when South Carolina heads to No. 3 Florida on Saturday.

Greene was second on South Carolina with 73 tackles in 2018. He played in just nine games last season and finished with 35 stops.

Game information

South Carolina at No. 3 Florida

Noon, Saturday, Oct. 3

TV: ESPN

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

During COVID-19: Play golf!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News