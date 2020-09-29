CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Blocking, not backs, the issue with rushing, Muschamp says

After rushing for 26 yards on 19 carries in the first half, the Gamecocks did show signs of progress after halftime with 63 yards on 16 carries.

Taking out sack yardage for the game, the Gamecocks rushed for 110 yards on 31 carries, and the Gamecocks starting to click throwing the ball helped free things up for the backs.

“I do think we did some better things in the second half when we stretched the field. It got them off of us a little bit when they realized the vertical balls would be there,” Muschamp said. “We have to continue to stretch the field and continue to have people defend the entire field."

Starter Kevin Harris led the team with 55 rushing yards (4.2 yards per carry) followed by Deshaun Fenwick’s 31 yards (5.2 yards per carry) and ZaQuandre White’s 19 (2.7 yards per carry).

Both Harris (2) and Fenwick (1) had explosive plays, and with the Gamecocks heading to Florida this weekend, they’ll still rotate backs against the Gators.

“I think we’ll be a running back by committee as we continue to move forward to go through it and see who has the hot hand. When the guys got in there they competed their butt off, they ran hard," Muschamp said. "I was very pleased with what they were able to do in a lot of situations. They made the first guy miss and ran through contact. They did some nice things for the most part.”

Collyn Taylor reports for www.GamecockCentral.com, a www.Rivals.com affiliate devoted to University of South Carolina athletics.

