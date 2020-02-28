CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Biggest story lines on O-line

COLUMBIA – Will Muschamp knows the SEC is a line-of-scrimmage league — if he’s said it one time, he’s said it a million — and up front it looks like the Gamecocks have a lot of answers with one question looming large.

Despite returning four starters, they lose a longtime linchpin of the offensive line in Donell Stanley, who is now testing his luck in pro football after six years at South Carolina and leaving a big hole at the center position.

Now the Gamecocks enter spring practice needing to find the guy in the middle.

“We need to find a center,” Muschamp said. “Hank Manos and Vincent Murphy and Eric Douglas can rep inside with Trai Jones. We have to find somebody that is a dependable player. Donell was a good player for us.”

Manos started one game in his redshirt freshman year and the season opener against North Carolina before Stanley slid over and started the rest of the games while Murphy is coming off a redshirt year and will get plenty of reps there.

Douglas is entering his redshirt junior season after being the team’s swing offensive lineman the last two years as a glue guy if anyone was injured.