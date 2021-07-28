CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Beamer would face 2 former employers

It was hard for Shane Beamer to ignore what’s been the elephant in the college football room the last few days.

Speaking at Columbia’s Welcome Home event Monday night, Beamer was asked about the possibility of both Texas and Oklahoma joining the conference and mentioned he hasn’t paid much attention to it.

“I’ll be honest with you. I haven’t been on Twitter at all today. I had plenty going on at the office going on with our program. Obviously a lot going on in college football right now and college athletics. I’m still trying to figure out what’s what and what’s real. I saw some of the news today, but I’ll be honest with you,” Beamer said.

“I talked to nobody at Oklahoma, other than the golf coach. The golf coach is a really good friend of mine and he called me. haven’t talked to anyone else and haven’t talked to anyone at Carolina. We’re worried about what we can control at south Carolina and ready to start practice next week.”

Both the Longhorns and Sooners released Monday morning they will not renew their contract with the Big 12, the first step toward officially joining the SEC. On Tuesday, they submitted requests to join the SEC.