CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Beamer wants to control his emotions

Eastern Illinois, of the FCS's Ohio Valley Conference, played its ninth game since Feb. 21 when it opened the 2021 season with a 26-21 loss at Indiana State last week.

Panthers coach Adam Cushing said his team didn't make the critical plays that lead to wins and the week has been spent tightening things up.

"We're going to play a heck of a team out there in South Carolina, but we're focused on us," Cushing said.

Some other things to watch when Eastern Illinois plays South Carolina:

Multiple QBs

Shane Beamer said while Noland will start, backup Jason Brown will see the field as well. Brown, like Noland, is a transfer from an FCS program in St. Francis, Pennsylvania, and has worked hard to earn a shot a playing in the Southeastern Conference.

SEC leading rusher

Kevin Harris, the junior tailback who led the SEC in rushing yards last year, is expected to play after undergoing a procedure on his back. Harris has missed much of the preseason because of it. But Beamer said this week that the dynamic Harris, who had 1,138 yards and 15 touchdowns last week, will be available to face the Panthers.

Game planning