CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Beamer wants more explosive plays

COLUMBIA -- A week ago, Shane Beamer mentioned wanting to see a more downfield passing threat after the team’s first scrimmage.

Saturday — in scrimmage No. 2 — was the first chance for the Gamecocks to really show progress in that regard and Beamer didn’t see the steps he’d hoped for with spring practice coming to an end next week.

“We have to get better there. We can run the ball pretty well and certainly throw the ball but not nearly enough explosive plays in my opinion,” Beamer said. “Give credit to the defense but it’s not just the quarterbacks or receivers. We have to protect.”

Explosive plays in the pass game were something the Gamecocks struggled with last season and it seems to have at least shown up early this year in the spring.

Part of that, Beamer thinks, is one of the Gamecocks’ strengths defensively is the pass rush and that’s caused a little bit of an issue offensively.

South Carolina is bringing back All-SEC pass rusher J.J. Enagbare and getting Jordan Burch back into his second year with the program along with fifth-year defensive end Aaron Sterling.