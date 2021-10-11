CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Beamer stresses again need for fast start

Beamer noted that he felt the team's week of practice heading into the Tennessee game was "amazing" and that the Friday walk-through was the best the Gamecocks had taken part in all season.

That made it all the more confusing -- to everyone -- as to why the Gamecocks started so slowly again.

"It was head scratching that we played like we did in the first quarter, and there were a lot of different reasons," Beamer said. "There were a lot of plays out there that, for whatever reasons, receivers are open and we weren't able to connect, or weren't able to protect long enough, or runs that were this close to being an explosive plays. Was it good enough? No. Do we have to constantly work to improve? Sure."

Starting quarterback Luke Doty shouldered responsibility in the immediate aftermath of Saturday's game, addressing his thinking on the first quarter offensive struggles.

"I think coming out, the demeanor that everybody has, that's something that has to change. That starts with me," Doty said. "Getting lined up, the sense of urgency, taking the ball down the field. That's something I'm going to work on this week is just having a better demeanor and sense of urgency from the start so that can transfer over."

Beamer took the burden off his quarterback.