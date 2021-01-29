CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Beamer says 2 transfers are 'SEC football players'

Each school is allowed just 25 "initial counters" per year and the Gamecocks signed just nine prospects during the early signing period to go along with the four prospects from the last class who must count forward to this one, leaving them with the flexibility needed moving forward to go heavily into the portal.

"When I took over that was one of the good things about us having a small signing class in December was the initial scholarships that we had left, the flexibility, the volume of spots that we had left, where these are our needs, and let's go attack those needs," Beamer said. "We certainly have whether it be from a defensive standpoint on the defensive line, the secondary that was a little bit of an issue from a depth standpoint, linebacker from a depth standpoint, and then receiver and quarterback, those were two positions that we needed to get some more depth at. At quarterback, it's not a big room right now, as well."

With the St. Francis duo now signed and set to arrive in early March, South Carolina is left with three "initial counter" scholarships going into next week's second signing day. The Gamecocks could choose to spend those three now or save at least part of them for post-spring, when other players will inevitably end up in the portal.

"I like the way that we're finishing up," Beamer said. "Obviously, a lot of that was guys that have transferred in or are mid-years that came in, they're obviously a part of this new group as well. So there's a handful of guys that we're still pursuing that are seniors right now or that will be here in the fall. And we're constantly full-speed ahead doing everything that we can on those underclassmen as well."

