CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Beamer: Proud of team's effort

University of South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer met with the media Monday following the Gamecocks’ first practice in Jacksonville ahead of Friday’s TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.

"We told the players in the first team meeting that if you're in this room, you're telling us this bowl game is really, really important to you," Beamer said. "The way they've practiced and the way they've handled themselves has shown me that. I've really been proud of them."

Beamer said the practices leading up to Monday have been some of the most fun, energetic and competitive practices his team has had all season.

"They were awesome," Beamer said of the team. "They practiced the right way, that's for sure."

Beamer was asked how he and the other coaches are adjusting without players that have either opted out of the game or have entered the transfer portal.

"Obviously, we're down," Beamer said. "You have to be creative. We were in a bind last year (going into the bowl game) as well. We have to find a way."

One of the hardest hit areas is tight end. Nate Adkins is currently the only tight end listed on the Gamecocks two-deep depth chart that was released Sunday.

"There were four tight ends that played in the Clemson game, three of them aren't here right now," Beamer said. "Certainly it limits what you can do running out of two-tight end sets because we really don't have a second tight end. You may see a lot of the same plays, just with different people doing it."

Beamer also announced the status of receivers Josh Vann and Jalen Brooks. He said Vann did not make the trip to Jacksonville, and will not play in the bowl game. Brooks is still doubtful as he continues to work through an off the field issue. Vann finishes his South Carolina career with 1,352 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns.

As far as the game plan for Friday's match up with Notre Dame, Beamer said its been a group effort following the loss of offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield.

"Everything we've put in (on offense) we've been working on all month," Beamer said. "The offensive staff is putting the game plan together. Play-calling is a little overrated. We've got good coaches on that offense and good players, it's us to us to put together a good plan for them."

Former Calhoun County standout Tyshawn Wannamaker is getting a look at right tackle after Dylan Wonnum announced he would not play in the bowl game.

"We've rotated those offensive linemen quite a bit this year," Beamer said. "We've played sever or eight every game. Tyshawn was a starter in 2021 and we feel like he's a starter in 2022. He's a talented player."

Beamer also talked about the depth at running back after the loss of Marshawn Lloyd to the transfer portal.

"I don't want to say (Christian Beal-Smith) is 100 percent, but he's full go," Beamer said. "He was a little bit limited (in Columbia) as we were building him up each day, but he was full go today. Juju (McDowell), CBS and Rashad Amos would be the top three (running backs) right now. After that, you'll have to get creative."

South Carolina will face Notre Dame in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Friday, Dec. 30 at 3:30 p.m.