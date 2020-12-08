CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Beamer plans to build 'premier' staff

COLUMBIA -- Shane Beamer is officially the head coach at South Carolina, and now comes one of the most crucial parts of his first few weeks as head coach: building a staff.

Bringing in new staff members is a highly scrutinized part of the start of a coach’s tenure, and Beamer discussed a little bit of the hiring process in his introductory press conference Monday.

“I want guys on this staff that have a lot of the same values I do. I want high character guys. I want good people in this program that are investing in our players’ lives each and every day and are setting great examples in the types of husbands and fathers they are to their own families, if they have families; high character to begin with,” Beamer said.

“You’re not going to get in if you’re not with me. I want great teachers with Xs and Os and knowledge. Elite recruiters is what we’re looking for and guys who are driven and are not complacent and have a passion for this university and advancing this program like I do.”

If he has chosen coaches to join his staff, those haven’t been made public yet, but Beamer spent the day talking with potential candidates about vacancies, some of which could be on South Carolina’s staff currently.