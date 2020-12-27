CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Beamer names seven assistant coaches

COLUMBIA -- University of South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer has named seven assistants who will be part of his initial coaching staff in 2021, pending approval of the UofSC Board of Trustees, which holds its next scheduled meeting on Jan. 4, 2021.
Four coaches -- offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Mike Bobo, running backs coach Des Kitchings, defensive line coach Tracy Rocker and outside linebackers coach Mike Peterson -- will be retained from the Gamecocks' 2020 staff. In addition, Connor Shaw will return in a to-be-determined, off-the-field role within the football program.
Joining the Carolina staff for the first time in 2021 are Will Friend, who was named the offensive line coach, former Gamecock quarterback Erik Kimrey, who will serve as the tight ends coach, and Pete Lembo, who will be the Gamecocks' associate head coach/special teams coordinator.
"I am excited about the quality of coaches that this staff has," Beamer said. "I am looking for coaches who teach and connect with our players, who have boundless energy to recruit young men to our outstanding University and program, and who do it the right way.
"One of the first things I did when I was hired was visit with the coaching staff already in place from the 2020 season," Beamer said. "After much thought and many conversations with the players on our team, I knew that Coach Bobo, Coach Kitchings, Coach Peterson and Coach Rocker would be excellent additions to this new staff and needed to stay here in Columbia. All four have had great coaching careers and have a knowledge of what it takes to compete in the Southeastern Conference. I would also like to thank Coach Bobo for taking the reigns as the interim head coach late this season. He did an outstanding job leading the team on and off the field."
"I am also excited to have Connor (Shaw) remain on our staff in a more expanded role on the football side of the things," Beamer said. "He loves this school and this program. Connor is committed to helping our players succeed and reach their full potential."
- Friend has extensive experience working in both the SEC and with offensive coordinator Bobo. The Philadelphia, Miss., native has spent the past three seasons as the offensive line coach at the University of Tennessee.
"Will has had a history of developing excellent offensive linemen during his coaching career," Beamer said. "He knows what it takes to compete in the SEC and brings a drive and energy that we want on our staff."
- Kimrey, a highly successful high school coach, returns to his alma mater for his first stint as a collegiate coach. He has spent the past 17 seasons as the head coach at Hammond School in Columbia, where he guided the SkyHawks to 12 SCISA state titles, more than any coach in South Carolina history, while compiling an overall record of 194-20.
"Erik is a Gamecock," Beamer said. "He is the kind of person and coach who I want on our staff. Not only does he have an astute offensive football mind, he connects well with his players and cares about their progress in every phase of their life. It's extremely important to have former players on this staff and around this football program. We're not done yet."
- Lembo comes to Carolina after two seasons as the assistant head coach and special teams coordinator at Memphis. Nominated for the Broyles Award, the 2019 Tigers special teams ranked in the top-10 in six NCAA/FBS statistical categories: kick-return yards (2nd), kick-return TD (2nd), blocked kicks (6th), blocked punts (6th), kickoff touchbacks (6th) and kick returns (9th). He also was one of three finalists for FootballScoop.com's Special Teams Coordinator of the Year honor.
"Pete brings a tremendous amount of experience to our staff, has coached on many levels and has been a head coach," Beamer said. "His football IQ is outstanding, especially in special teams. He was a successful head coach and as a special teams coordinator, his units contributed greatly to the team's overall success."