CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Beamer names seven assistant coaches

COLUMBIA -- University of South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer has named seven assistants who will be part of his initial coaching staff in 2021, pending approval of the UofSC Board of Trustees, which holds its next scheduled meeting on Jan. 4, 2021.

Four coaches -- offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Mike Bobo, running backs coach Des Kitchings, defensive line coach Tracy Rocker and outside linebackers coach Mike Peterson -- will be retained from the Gamecocks' 2020 staff. In addition, Connor Shaw will return in a to-be-determined, off-the-field role within the football program.

Joining the Carolina staff for the first time in 2021 are Will Friend, who was named the offensive line coach, former Gamecock quarterback Erik Kimrey, who will serve as the tight ends coach, and Pete Lembo, who will be the Gamecocks' associate head coach/special teams coordinator.

"I am excited about the quality of coaches that this staff has," Beamer said. "I am looking for coaches who teach and connect with our players, who have boundless energy to recruit young men to our outstanding University and program, and who do it the right way.