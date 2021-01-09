CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Beamer may have defensive coordinator

Yahoo's Pete Thamel is reporting South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer will hire Clayton White of Western Kentucky as defensive coordinator.

Thamel says White has been a "sought after DC candidate" the last two coaching cycles.

White is a two-time Broyles Award nominee, which goes to the nation's best assistant coach. He earned the nominations in 2017 and 2019.

White, according to his bio at Western Kentucky, runs a 4-2-5 system and produced a top 25 defense in 2019.

White's also spent time at N.C. State, Bowling Green and UConn and played at N.C. State and with the Giants and Buccaneers before getting into coaching.

He's a former defensive back and coaches the secondary at Western Kentucky.

Beamer's staff is coming together with the spring semester starting Monday. He tabbed Marcus Satterfield as offensive coordinator Thursday, Luke Day as the strength and conditioning coach Friday night and locked in White Saturday.