CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Beamer may have defensive coordinator

Yahoo's Pete Thamel is reporting South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer will hire Clayton White of Western Kentucky as defensive coordinator.
Thamel says White has been a "sought after DC candidate" the last two coaching cycles.
White is a two-time Broyles Award nominee, which goes to the nation's best assistant coach. He earned the nominations in 2017 and 2019.
White, according to his bio at Western Kentucky, runs a 4-2-5 system and produced a top 25 defense in 2019.
White's also spent time at N.C. State, Bowling Green and UConn and played at N.C. State and with the Giants and Buccaneers before getting into coaching.
He's a former defensive back and coaches the secondary at Western Kentucky.
Beamer's staff is coming together with the spring semester starting Monday. He tabbed Marcus Satterfield as offensive coordinator Thursday, Luke Day as the strength and conditioning coach Friday night and locked in White Saturday.
Currently there are two openings on his 10-man assistant staff. The Gamecocks have four offensive assistants in the boat with Satterfield, running backs coach Des Kitchings, receivers coach Justin Stepp and Erik Kimrey at tight ends. Beamer is in the process of hiring an offensive line coach.
Defensively, Tracy Rocker is coaching defensive line and Mike Peterson outside linebackers.
Pete Lembo is also serving as associate head coach and special teams coordinator.
Colin Hill leaving
Senior quarterback Collin Hill is not expected to return to South Carolina for a final season of eligibility, Gamecock Central has confirmed.
Josh Kendall of the Athletic was the first to report.
Hill came to South Carolina with offensive coordinator Mike Bobo and ultimately started eight games, completing 59.1% of his passes for 1,411 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions.
He was benched at halftime of the Missouri game for Luke Doty, and Mike Bobo has moved on to Auburn, taking the offensive coordinator job Thursday.
With Hill and Ryan Hilinski not returning to South Carolina, the Gamecocks have just two scholarship quarterbacks on the roster for next season in Doty and 2021 signee Colten Gauthier.