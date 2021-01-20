CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Beamer making hires 'for our players'

“Those guys are studs, and I’ve told them that. They’ve done a great job helping me but also the assistant coaches during this transition,” Beamer said of the student staffers. “I came on board and I’m trying to learn about recruits, learn about our team along with the assistant coaches as well. Those guys know what the heck they’re doing, do a great job and will continue to as we go forward.”

The replacement for Hughes, and any subsequent hires outside of the offensive line coach, will all be made as Beamer figures out what his support staff will look like to start his head coaching career.

Right now he’s not sure what exactly it will look like, but he’s leaning more to a smaller support staff compared to some other schools with grotesquely large staffs.

“I’ve been at Oklahoma the last few years where it was similar to what South Carolina was last year in this building,” Beamer said. “I’ve been at Georgia, where it was a lot more than that. I’m more of a less is more kind of guy with defined roles and each person in this building knows what every single person is doing.”

Beamer’s already made a few hires in that regard, bringing on former linebacker Shaq Wilson back as analyst and will likely make a few more hires as the offseason continues.