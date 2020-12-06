CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Beamer hire would be 'great decision' by USC, Sooner coach says

COLUMBIA -- South Carolina is inching closer to officially naming its 35th football head coach in program history, and it appears Shane Beamer is the guy who will earn the nod.

Beamer, who’s currently an assistant at Oklahoma, is coming back to South Carolina after serving as an assistant in Columbia for almost five seasons.

After Oklahoma’s Saturday game, head coach Lincoln Riley was able to react to the initial reports and was excited for Beamer.

“If it is true, I’d certainly be thrilled for him,” Riley told reporters. “Those are opportunities you don’t always get. If it is the case, it’d be a great decision by South Carolina.”

Beamer wasn’t available to coach for the Sooners in their 27-14 win over Baylor, Riley said, and the two hadn't spoken since reports started surfacing. Riley wasn’t as forthcoming as he probably could have been, saying he wanted to talk to Beamer first.

The hire is all but official now for South Carolina, with an announcement coming over the next few days to officially bring in the next head coach at South Carolina.

Beamer is currently the tight ends coach at Oklahoma but has had stops at Georgia as tight ends and special teams coordinator and Virginia Tech as running backs coach.