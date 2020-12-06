 Skip to main content
CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Beamer hire would be 'great decision' by USC, Sooner coach says
CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Beamer hire would be 'great decision' by USC, Sooner coach says

COLUMBIA -- South Carolina is inching closer to officially naming its 35th football head coach in program history, and it appears Shane Beamer is the guy who will earn the nod.

Beamer, who’s currently an assistant at Oklahoma, is coming back to South Carolina after serving as an assistant in Columbia for almost five seasons.

After Oklahoma’s Saturday game, head coach Lincoln Riley was able to react to the initial reports and was excited for Beamer.

“If it is true, I’d certainly be thrilled for him,” Riley told reporters. “Those are opportunities you don’t always get. If it is the case, it’d be a great decision by South Carolina.”

Beamer wasn’t available to coach for the Sooners in their 27-14 win over Baylor, Riley said, and the two hadn't spoken since reports started surfacing. Riley wasn’t as forthcoming as he probably could have been, saying he wanted to talk to Beamer first.

The hire is all but official now for South Carolina, with an announcement coming over the next few days to officially bring in the next head coach at South Carolina.

Beamer is currently the tight ends coach at Oklahoma but has had stops at Georgia as tight ends and special teams coordinator and Virginia Tech as running backs coach.

At South Carolina he had different stints as cornerbacks and linebackers coach and coordinated special teams.

Over his time, he’s worked under Steve Spurrier, his father Frank Beamer, Kirby Smart and Riley.

Riley’s been discussing Beamer for a while, telling reporters on a Big 12 teleconference he thinks Beamer has the potential to be a great head coach.

“I think Shane’s going to be a really good head coach. I do. He’s had great experience being able to work for several different guys and several different programs, different parts of the country and obviously, he’s got very inside knowledge from one of the best to ever do it in his dad, Frank Beamer," he said.

“Shane’s got a good way about him, does a great job with the kids and has been fantastic. I’ll be excited for him. He’s one of those guys that, I think, certainly will get his opportunity at some point.”

Collyn Taylor reports for www.GamecockCentral.com, a www.Rivals.com affiliate devoted to University of South Carolina athletics.

Bobo open to staying on

Mike Bobo wasn’t even on the bus back to the airport when the news broke.

Bobo was actually in his postgame press conference when the news about Shane Beamer being tabbed head coach came, leading into questions about Bobo and his place on the Gamecocks’ next staff.

“To be honest, and I’ll be totally honest. I haven’t thought about or given much thought about that. My kids have. They ask me that about where we’re going or if we’re moving again. I tell them the good lord is going to take care of us and put us where we need to be.”

Bobo, the Gamecocks’ interim head coach and play caller, came to Carolina this offseason and now his status is in limbo as the Gamecocks move toward hiring Oklahoma assistant Beamer as the next head coach.

Bobo did said he is open to staying at South Carolina, but if it’s not meant to be he’ll move on to another school.

“If it’s here at South Carolina, that’s where I’ll be. If not, we’ll move on,” he said. “I’ll continue to show my kids at home their dad continues to go to work and respond the right way.”

Bobo has had stints at Georgia and most recently at Colorado State as head coach and has over 20 years of experience as a coordinator or head coach in FBS football.

Collyn Taylor, GamecockCentral.com

