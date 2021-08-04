CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Beamer, Gray pleased with DB depth

COLUMBIA -- Shane Beamer noticed something in what limited time he and the rest of the coaches were able to observe his team this summer.

Observing the different weightlifting groups and on-field work, Beamer noticed not only how many defensive backs there are in the third and final group but also the talent there.

The Gamecocks finally have some depth at the defensive back position entering training camp, a far cry from where they were in the spring.

“In spring practice it was a scary position for us depth-wise. It was hard, honestly, to practice efficiently. We couldn’t practice the way we wanted to because of the depth, lack of, in the secondary,” the head coach said.

“We changed that position around through recruiting, through the transfer portal. We got five defensive backs who weren’t here in the spring we have in the program now that we’re expecting to play this year. That’s a position I’m really, really excited to see what happens.”

Beamer has mentioned before that the Gamecocks were hit “pretty hard” during the coaching change specifically at that position with Jaycee Horn and Israel Mukuamu venturing to professional football and both Jammie Robinson and John Dixon entering the transfer portal.