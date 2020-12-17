CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Beamer eyes what's next in 2021 class

“The linebacker position, that’s certainly going to be a thin position as we sit here today whether it be through graduation or whatever other scenarios are out there with linebackers,” he said. “We have to create depth and get some more bodies at linebacker for sure. We’re under there from a scholarship standpoint from where we’d like to be.”

Beamer also mentioned getting more defensive backs — both corners and safety — and guys who can cover in space. The goal, he said, is to add depth because the Gamecocks are losing Jaycee Horn and Israel Mukuamu.

There’s also going to be an emphasis on bringing in edge rushers as well to compliment some other pieces the Gamecocks have in their front seven.

“Pass rushers up front. That’s a need for us,” he said. “We have some great, great defensive linemen and outside linebackers that can go and are extremely talented but need to get some more guys who can help those guys as well.”

South Carolina signed seven members of the 2021 class and will now begin exploring high school prospects who haven’t signed, JUCO players and transfer portal additions to round out its class.

“There’s not a position we’re saying, ‘We’re good.’ I don’t mean that in a negative way,” Beamer said. “We’re trying to improve depth and trying to improve competition at every single position. Wherever is a strength we’re trying to make even stronger and an even bigger strength.”

Collyn Taylor reports for www.GamecockCentral.com, a www.Rivals.com affiliate devoted to University of South Carolina athletics.

