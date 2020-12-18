CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Beamer era begins full time on Sunday

The Gamecocks haven’t gotten a bowl bid yet — those will be handed out Sunday — and could get one despite being 2-8 this year.

Beamer, who said he would not coach in the bowl game when announced, doesn’t have an opinion one way or another on going to a bowl, but said the feedback he’s gotten from the team is players are excited for a chance to compete.

“I’ll defer to Mike Bobo, Ray Tanner and the administration on that one. From a selfish standpoint, I love it. It gives them another chance to compete,” he said. “I get it. I understand there are mixed feelings. A lot of guys I talked to on the team are excited about the opportunity to get out there and compete one more time.”

Whether the Gamecocks play in a bowl game or not, the Beamer era at South Carolina is expected to start full time this weekend.

He’ll still have to bounce back and forth with moving and family obligations, but those trips shouldn’t be an issue for much longer.

“I want to get (my family) there as soon as possible and they want to be there as soon as possible. My 7-year-old son is playing basketball with his youth team and he wants to finish a championship before they finish up,” he said. “My 10-year-old daughter is in dance and wants to finish a couple of things with them going into the new year. They’re eager to get to Columbia. I want to get them to Columbia.”

Collyn Taylor reports for www.GamecockCentral.com, a www.Rivals.com affiliate devoted to University of South Carolina athletics.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0