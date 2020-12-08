CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Beamer Ball II: USC can win at high level

He'll quickly head back to Oklahoma to finish the season as assistant head coach and tight ends coach with the Sooners.

“It'll be chaotic, but I'm surrounded by a great group of people in this facility here and we'll get it done,” he said.

Athletic director Ray Tanner declined to discuss Beamer's contract length or salary. He said the board of trustees will review the deal at its next meeting Dec. 15.

Beamer said he'll juggle his current and new job the next two weeks, using phones and video chats to connect with potential assistants, current recruits and Gamecocks. The NCAA only allows virtual visits with recruits at this time, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Beamer said he has learned something from everywhere he's coached, from his time at Mississippi State with Sylvester Croom, the SEC's first Black head football coach, to Steve Spurrier for four seasons with the Gamecocks from 2007-10 and five seasons with his dad at Virginia Tech.

“I haven't sat in that (head coaching) chair, but I know what it's like from people who have,” he said.

The landscape has changed since Beamer left a decade ago — both positive and negative.