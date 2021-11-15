 Skip to main content
CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Auburn will have new starter at QB
CAROLINA FOOTBALL

South Carolina Missouri Football

South Carolina wide receiver E.J. Jenkins, left, runs past Missouri's Blaze Alldredge, right, during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

 L.G. Patterson

A new starting quarterback will be under center Saturday for Auburn when the Tigers travel to Columbia to take on South Carolina.

On Sunday night, Auburn quarterback Bo Nix confirmed the rumor of him breaking his ankle on Saturday was true and that he'll be done for the year.

"Bones break and things change, but God is always the same," Nix wrote in a post on his Twitter page. "One of my favorite verses is John 13:7, Jesus replied, 'You do not realize now what I’m doing, but later you will understand'. The Lord’s timing is our schedule. The road to recovery begins tomorrow."

With Nix out, Auburn is projected to start T.J. Finley. Finley transferred to Auburn from LSU, where just a year ago he was in a similar situation. Finley, a then-freshman backup, got the start against South Carolina due to an injury to LSU’s starting quarterback. He threw for 265 yards and two touchdowns in a 52-24 win by LSU.

Night game vs. Clemson

The South Carolina-Clemson game will be played at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, in Columbia. The game will be shown by SEC Network.

This week

Auburn at South Carolina

7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20

TV: ESPN

