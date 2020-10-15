CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Auburn QB, receivers present unique problems

COLUMBIA -- After the Vanderbilt game in which the Gamecocks' defensive line racked up three sacks and pressured the quarterback seemingly all day, head coach Will Muschamp praised the team’s effort in getting in the backfield with four.

This week, there’s no time for the pass rush to rest on its laurels.

The Gamecocks are going to have their hands full with Auburn’s Bo Nix, who has spent the last year and a half as one of the better mobile quarterbacks in the SEC.

“(He) can make throws on the run. He’s real athletic,” Jaycee Horn said. “We have to contain him, try to keep him in the pocket and force him to make all the throws instead of letting him run while cause that’s what he wants to do.”

Nix, the reigning SEC freshman of the year, isn’t having a great statistical year, completing 56.8% of his passes and averaging 6.3 yards per attempt.

Taking away sack yardage, though, he’s been pretty effective running the ball with 19 carries for 108 yards for 5.7 yards per carry.

That puts a lot of stress on not only the Gamecocks’ pass rush to contain him but the secondary to try and limit big plays down the field that come with broken or extended plays.