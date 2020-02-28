CAROLINA FOOTBALL: 5 areas Muschamp wants to improve

Red zone efficiency

After spending the entire preseason focusing on bettering their red zone numbers (70% touchdowns), the Gamecocks fell flat. They finished 11th in the conference in red zone offense, scoring on 77.1% of their just 35 trips with touchdowns coming on 17.

Defensively, they were middle of the road, ranking seventh, and are looking to improve this spring.

“We want to score offensively 100% of the time we're down there and we want to be hit 75% for touchdowns. You'll lead the league if that's where you are. We're at 48% last year; critical issues of not being able to score touchdowns in the red zone,” Muschamp said. “Defensively, we want to be able to hold our opponent to 60%, holding them to a field goal. We're right at 52 to 53% there, which is not bad. It's the best we've been since we've been here, but certainly is improvement. We need to improve from that.”

Winning the fourth quarter

Last year closing games was an issue with the Gamecocks outscoring teams by 14 in the first half but getting outscored by 18 in the third quarters of games and outscored 107-64 in the fourth quarter last year.

“We've been a good situational team up till last year. We're 13-5 in one-score games in the first three years which is really good. That means you're making good decisions as coaches, good decisions as players," Muschamp said. "In critical situations when the game’s coming down the line, we're 1-2 in one-score games last year, but we didn't give ourselves the opportunity in a lot of those situations when we should've been in a one-score game at least to have an opportunity to win the game.”

