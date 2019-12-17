COLUMBIA -- The University of South Carolina Board of Trustees on Tuesday granted approval for the sale of alcoholic beverages in athletics venues.
The university will begin selling beer and wine at home football, men's and women's basketball and baseball games starting Jan. 1, 2020, school officials announced.
Beer and wine sales will commence for home women's basketball games on Jan. 2 vs. Kentucky and men's basketball games on Jan. 7 vs. Florida. The first baseball game with alcohol sales at Founders Park is Feb. 14 vs. Holy Cross.
The Southeastern Conference rescinded its ban on the sale of alcohol beverages in public areas at home athletics events in its annual meetings in May 2019.
"Our athletics and university staff have reviewed data and best practices pertaining to alcohol sales at peer institutions around the nation and have been navigating laws unique to the state of South Carolina," USC Athletics Director Ray Tanner said. "We want to make sure we do this right as it relates to security, customer service and the fan experience."
After Tuesday's vote, the university will sell beer and wine at Williams-Brice Stadium in 2020 for general seating sections while continuing to accommodate the current alcohol-distribution practices within the facility. The university and athletics concessionaire, Aramark, have worked with a multitude of state agencies and partners to ensure that gameday sales of beer and wine are conducted in a safe and responsible manner.
"I appreciate the work of our state agencies in helping us get these challenges resolved in a manner that will benefit our fans," Tanner said. "There are state laws in place that make the issue of selling alcohol in the general seating areas of Williams-Brice Stadium more complex. Through the diligent efforts of these agencies, university staff and the benefits realized from the project coming online in 2020, we are well positioned to deliver beer and wine sales and maintain a safe and fan-friendly experience."
"We take pride in providing a quality gameday experience for all fans that come through the gates at our athletics events," Tanner said. "We are being strategic and thoughtful implementing alcohol sales at our athletic venues in an effort to benefit the overall fan experience."
Earlier Tuesday, the trustees' Executive and Governance Committee voted unanimously to approve the sale of alcoho.
The profits from athletic sales would be split 50-50 between South Carolina and Aramark, the athletic department's concession provider, which Tanner called the industry standard.
Tanner said Aramark will control which beers are sold and pricing. "They're going to put things in there that are popular." He said they haven't delved deep into pricing.
When asked how much the university will make off alcohol sales, Tanner said nailing down that number will be "hard to get to" and will depend on game time, pricing and could vary.
"Will it be seven figures? You hope it could be," Tanner said. "It's still to be determined."
One board member, Mack Whittle Jr., said he wants to use the revenue made from alcohol sales to renovate and add new restrooms.
Tanner also said the athletic department could begin experimenting with metal detectors at games.
