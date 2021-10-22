 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Aggies look to continue streak
0 comments
alert

CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Aggies look to continue streak

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
SPORTS LIBRARY, South Carolina, USC, football

Texas A&M looks to extend its overall winning streak to three games and improve to 8-0 all-time against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

A win by South Carolina would match their win total in conference play from last season after a win over Vanderbilt last week.

Key matchup

Texas A&M's Isaiah Spiller and Devon Achane vs. South Carolina's run defense. Spiller and Achane combined for 292 yards rushing and three touchdowns last week. Now the duo faces a run defense that ranks 74th in the nation by allowing 151.4 yards rushing a game.

Players to watch

CAROLINA FOOTBALL: QB Doty out for season

South Carolina: Former graduate assistant Zeb Noland will make his fourth start at QB. Noland started the first three games but was hurt Sept. 18 against Georgia and didn't play again until leading a game-winning drive in the last minute against Vanderbilt. Luke Doty was injured against the Commodores and is out for the season after having foot surgery this week.

Texas A&M: WR Ainias Smith leads the team with 319 yards receiving and his six touchdown catches are tied for second in the SEC. He has 15 TD receptions in his career and is two shy of tying Mike Evans for seventh in school history.

Facts and figures

The Aggies have outscored South Carolina 78-9 in the last two meetings. ... South Carolina is 3-11 against teams in Texas. The Gamecocks haven't won a game in Texas since 1957. ... South Carolina is tied for fifth in the nation with 10 interceptions this season. ... Seventeen different receivers have caught a pass for the Gamecocks this season. ... Texas A&M TE Jalen Wydermyer needs 16 yards receiving to pass Martellus Bennett (1,246) for most yards receiving by a tight end in school history. ... Texas A&M DB Antonio Johnson ranks second on the team with 51 tackles. ... The Aggies scored 21 points in the first quarter at Missouri last week, which was the most they had scored in the opening period since 2016 against Tennessee.

CAROLINA FOOTBALL: White makes case for more playing time

Game information

  • South Carolina (4-3, 1-3 SEC) at No. 17 Texas A&M (5-2, 2-2)
  • 7:30 p.m. Saturday
  • TV: SEC Network
  • Line: Texas A&M by 19-1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook
  • Series record: Texas A&M 7-0.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New York Giants season being ravaged by injury

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News