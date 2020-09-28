CAROLINA FOOTBALL: After field goal, Gamecocks never got shot to win

The field goal choice was made essentially for the Gamecocks, who only gained three yards on third-and-15 on a pass to Deshaun Fenwick.

Shi Smith, who finished with 10 catches for 140 yards, was not on the field because Muschamp said he was “gassed.”

“He was gassed as much as anything,” Muschamp said. “We had subbed him because of the play we had called in that situation and felt good about the call.”

Smith was involved in another questionable call earlier in the game, coming up short on an end-around on a third down to make it fourth-and-1.

The Gamecocks let the play clock bleed down before rushing the punt unit on, opting to kick it deep instead of go for it, before getting a substitution penalty.

Muschamp said the delay was to determine whether they would review the play with he and Mike Bobo discussing if the Gamecocks wanted to go for it.

“We were short on the spot and were trying to get confirmation from the box from our people on if they would review it," Muschamp said. "That’s what took a long time. We couldn’t get a good look at the replay in our box to find out if they were going to review it or not. Mike and I had some conversations about going for it.

"That’s when we punted it, got a stop then went back down and tied the ballgame. That was the only issue. I was hoping they’d review the play and see where we were. We couldn’t get a good look on the sideline cause it was coming to the sideline about where we were and the box had a hard time seeing where the ball was going to be spotted. We wanted to see if the replay was going to go back and look at it and obviously it was very short. It was a yard, maybe even more.”

Collyn Taylor reports for www.GamecockCentral.com, a www.Rivals.com affiliate devoted to University of South Carolina athletics.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0