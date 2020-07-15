CAROLINA FOOTBALL: 7 players on Steele All-SEC Team

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Seven University of South Carolina football players have been named to the four preseason All-SEC squads as selected by Phil Steele Publications.

The Gamecocks are represented by Sadarius Hutcherson, Jaycee Horn and Israel Mukuamu on the second team, Ernest Jones and Nick Muse on the third team and Shi Smith and Kingsley Enagbare on the fourth-team squad.

Hutcherson, a 6-4, 320-pound fifth-year senior offensive lineman from Huntingdon, Tenn., is the most experienced player on the roster, having appeared in 35 games, including 29 starts.

Horn, a 6-1, 205-pound junior cornerback from Alpharetta, Ga., has collected 85 tackles and 17 pass breakups over the past two seasons.

Mukuamu, a 6-4, 205-pound defensive back from Bossier City, La., was an AP second-team All-SEC selection a year ago.

Jones, a 6-2, 230-pound junior from Waycross, Ga., is the vocal leader of the Gamecock defense.

Muse, a 6-4, 250-pound senior tight end is in his second year with the Gamecocks after transferring from William & Mary.

Smith, 5-10, 190-pound senior, is the Gamecocks' top returning receiver.

Enagbare is a 6-4, 275-pound junior defensive lineman who has shown a knack for rushing the quarterback.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0