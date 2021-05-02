CAROLINA FOOTBALL: 7 Gamecocks join NFL rosters

With the 2021 NFL Draft in the books, the South Carolina Gamecocks have seven players off their 2020 roster who will get an opportunity to continue their careers playing at the highest level.

Jaycee Horn was the first Gamecock off the board. The junior cornerback was selected by the Carolina Panthers in the first round with the eighth pick overall.

Junior linebacker Ernest Jones went next, as he was selected by the Los Angeles Rams with the 40th pick in the third round. He was the 103rd pick overall in the 2021 draft.

The Gamecocks had a pair of sixth-round selections in senior wide receiver Shi Smith and junior defensive back Israel Mukuamu.

Smith was selected by the Carolina Panthers with the 20th pick in the sixth round, the 204th pick overall. It marked the third-straight year in which South Carolina has had a wide receiver selected in the draft. Deebo Samuel was a second-round selection by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2019 draft, while Bryan Edwards went to the Las Vegas Raiders in the third round of the 2020 draft.

Smith joins Horn on the Panthers' roster that also includes former Gamecocks punter Joseph Charlton, offensive tackle Dennis Daley and safety J.T. Ibe.