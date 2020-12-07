CAROLINA FOOTBALL: 5 things to know about Shane Beamer

He was part of Georgia's run to the national championship game in 2017-18 and Oklahoma's last two trips to the College Football Playoff the last two seasons.

Positional flexibility

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While Beamer hasn't been an offensive or defensive coordinator yet, which is a potential drawback to the job, he has coached at a variety of different spots on the football field. He was the special teams coordinator at South Carolina, but over the course of his career has experience coaching on both sides of the ball.

He was a cornerbacks coach at Mississippi State and coached both corners and linebackers at South Carolina. At Virginia Tech, Georgia and Oklahoma, he was an offensive assistant, coaching running backs at Tech and tight ends at his last two stops. He was also special teams coordinator in Athens.

Players backing Beamer

Some of Beamer's strongest backers during the coaching search were former South Carolina players who were recruited or coached by Beamer in Columbia.

Those included Stephen Garcia, Tori Gurley, Swearinger, Gilmore and DeVontae Holloman.