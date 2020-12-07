CAROLINA FOOTBALL: 5 things to know about Shane Beamer

COLUMBIA — South Carolina has its head coach, and it's a name Gamecock fans are very familiar with.
The Gamecocks named former Gamecock assistant and current Oklahoma tight ends coach/assistant head coach Shane Beamer the newest head coach in program history, officially announcing it Sunday night before introducing him to the public on Monday.
Here are a few things to know about the new head ball coach.
Palmetto State pedigree
Beamer certainly has deep connections to South Carolina as a staff member under Steve Spurrier, and he has plenty of experience recruiting the state during his time in Columbia.
As recruiting coordinator under Spurrier, he had a hand in bringing in some top-level in-state talent including Marcus Lattimore, Stephon Gilmore, D.J. Swearinger and a few others.
Coaching (family) tree
Beamer is the son of Hall of Fame coach Frank Beamer, who built Virginia Tech into a great program, but he's learned under some of the bestr head coaches in the college game right now.
He's coming from Oklahoma, where he served as offensive assistant under one of the better offensive minds in football in Lincoln Riley, but he's worked under Kirby Smart in a stint at Georgia and then Spurrier at South Carolina.
He was part of Georgia's run to the national championship game in 2017-18 and Oklahoma's last two trips to the College Football Playoff the last two seasons.
Positional flexibility
Support Local Journalism
While Beamer hasn't been an offensive or defensive coordinator yet, which is a potential drawback to the job, he has coached at a variety of different spots on the football field. He was the special teams coordinator at South Carolina, but over the course of his career has experience coaching on both sides of the ball.
He was a cornerbacks coach at Mississippi State and coached both corners and linebackers at South Carolina. At Virginia Tech, Georgia and Oklahoma, he was an offensive assistant, coaching running backs at Tech and tight ends at his last two stops. He was also special teams coordinator in Athens.
Players backing Beamer
Some of Beamer's strongest backers during the coaching search were former South Carolina players who were recruited or coached by Beamer in Columbia.
Those included Stephen Garcia, Tori Gurley, Swearinger, Gilmore and DeVontae Holloman.
It doesn't hurt to have some of the best South Carolina players over the last decade vouching for a coach, and a lot of those players were vocal in support of the hire Saturday night when reports started surfacing.
Young blood
Beamer is the youngest head coach at South Carolina since the mid-1990s. At 43, he is a year younger than Will Muschamp was when he took the job, becoming the youngest hired head coach in Columbia since Brad Scott was named head coach at 39 years old in 1994 (he turned 40 that year).
After Scott, the Gamecocks hired Lou Holtz and Steve Spurrier, who were both well over 50 years old at the time of hiring, then Muschamp. Shawn Elliott was 42 when was the interim head coach in 2015, but he wasn't hired as head coach.
It might mean nothing, but the Gamecocks have their youngest hired head coach in more than 25 years.
As he said in Monday's press conference, with his birthplace as Charleston and two of his three children having been born in Columbia, he told his wife (Emily) years ago when leaving the area that they would return to the Palmetto State one day.
That day has come.
Collyn Taylor reports for www.GamecockCentral.com, a www.Rivals.com affiliate devoted to University of South Carolina athletics.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!