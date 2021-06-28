CAROLINA FOOTBALL: 5 Gamecocks on preseason all-SEC team

Pickens, a 6-3, 305-pound junior from Anderson, S.C., came on strong last season, logging 35 tackles in 10 games along the defensive line. He has appeared in all 22 games over the past two seasons, making seven starts. He earned Freshman All-SEC and honorable mention Freshman All-America accolades in 2019.

Gwyn, a 6-2, 300-pound redshirt junior from Charlotte, N.C., has played in 23 games during his three-year Gamecock career, including a streak of 21-consecutive starts at right guard. A three-time member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll and considered one of the strongest players on the squad, Gwyn garnered the 2021 Gamecock Toughness Award for the offense, presented at the Garnet & Black Spring Game.

The Gamecocks, under new head coach Shane Beamer, will open the 2021 season in Columbia on Sept. 4 against Eastern Illinois University.

The 2021 football season ticket plan features throwback pricing at the 2010 price of $320 plus an applicable seat donation. The special one-year price of $320 for the season is the same price of the last year of head coach Shane Beamer's first stop in Columbia in 2010 and is available on orders through Sept. 3.

Several ticket plans are now available including Young Alumni, Faculty & Staff, and Parent Season Tickets.

Learn more about all ticket options at TheGamecockClub.com/footballtickets

