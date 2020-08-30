CAROLINA FOOTBALL: 4 most important 2020 games

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA — Football season is going to look a little different this year, but it doesn't change the fact this is a very pivotal and important year for Will Muschamp and the Gamecocks.

Coming off a lackluster 4-8 season in 2019, South Carolina needs to show improvement in 2020 with Mike Bobo as the offensive coordinator.

They'll have to do it playing all SEC teams all the time, which is a tall task. But, with that comes a few big games on the schedule to show their mettle this season and progress after the eternal offseason.

Tennessee (Sept. 26)

Even before the schedule was reshuffled, this game was going to be massively important to both teams and now it's even more so with this game moving to the season opener.

The Gamecocks want to avenge last year's big loss in Knoxville, while the Vols are trying to capitalize on some momentum they've built over the offseason.

In the grand scheme of the SEC East, it looks like Florida and Georgia are the clear top two teams with four teams fighting for pecking order after that. South Carolina is one of those, as is Tennessee.