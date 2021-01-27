CAROLINA FOOTBALL: 2021 football schedule features return of Clemson

COLUMBIA -- South Carolina has its schedule officially set for Shane Beamer's first season in Columbia.

The SEC officially announced its league schedule Wednesday afternoon with the Gamecocks having to play four teams that finished ranked in the final AP poll this season: Clemson at No. 3, Texas A&M at No. 4, Georgia at No. 7 and Florida coming in at No. 13.

The COVID-impacted season doesn't change anything in terms of the 2021 schedule, so the Gamecocks get their typical SEC home and away games and West rotational games.

The two West opponents will be Auburn at home and Texas A&M on the road.

They'll have SEC East home games against Florida, Kentucky and Vanderbilt with road tilts at Georgia, Missouri and Tennessee.

The Gamecocks open SEC play on the road at Georgia, their first trip to Athens since beating the Bulldogs in double overtime there.

Shane Beamer's SEC home opener comes the following week when the Gamecocks host Kentucky. The Gamecocks will play eight straight games before a bye week Oct. 30 in Week 9.