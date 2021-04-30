CAROLINA FOOTBALL: 1st-rounder Horn goes to Panthers

For the second straight year and third time in four years, a South Carolina football player has been selected in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Gamecocks junior cornerback Jaycee Horn was selected by the Carolina Panthers with the No. 8 pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft Thursday night.

It's the first time since 2005 and 2006 the Gamecocks have had first-round picks in consecutive years. Troy Williamson was taken No. 7 overall in 2005 followed by Johnathan Joseph at No. 24 in 2006.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Alpharetta, Ga., native was the first cornerback taken in this year's draft after completing a successful three-year career at South Carolina.

A former four-star prospect, Horn signed with the Gamecocks over Tennessee as Rivals' No. 20 cornerback and 189th overall prospect in the 2018 class.

The son of former NFL wide receiver Joe Horn, Jaycee looked the part of future NFL draft pick from the moment he arrived on campus in Columbia.

A Day 1 starter at South Carolina, Horn started 10 games as a true freshman, earning Freshman All-SEC honors, 12 games as a sophomore and seven games this past season before opting out after Will Muschamp was fired following a 2-5 start to the season.