Another road game and another great win for South Carolina, which finds itself over .500 in SEC play for the first time this year after a two-point win over Arkansas in Fayetteville Wednesday night.
The Gamecocks (12-8, 4-3 SEC) now set up nicely for a middle-of-SEC-play run after another solid win under Frank Martin.
South Carolina is in a really good spot entering its next five games
This was by far the toughest test of the Gamecocks' six-game stretch after Vanderbilt, and they passed it with a huge Quad I win that likely will stay a Quad I win for the rest of the season.
It also puts them above .500 in SEC play for the first time this season and now staring down the barrel at five really winnable games. Their next five games include three teams — Missouri, Ole Miss and Georgia — with losing records and two teams — Texas A&M and Tennessee — who have the same record as South Carolina.
If the Gamecocks can go 4-1 over that stretch, then it puts them at 8-4 in the conference and in a really good spot entering the final push of the season.
Team has a grit about it
Wednesday's win is now the team's fifth road win of the season, all against high-major teams. They've now taken down two ACC teams (Clemson and Virginia) on the road and two SEC teams in A&M and now Arkansas, which has the seventh-highest home court advantage according to KenPom.
Before Wednesday those games had big efforts from different guys, but Wednesday there was no real standout effort outside of A.J. Lawson's 19 points. They pulled out a win without big nights from three key starters in Jermaine Couisnard, Keyshawn Bryant and Justin Minaya but overcame that with 37 bench points and a solid outing from Lawson.
It takes a lot to win on the road and usually those wins don't happen playing mostly freshmen, but the Gamecocks are finding ways to pull those games out.
Minutes for Hannibal
This is now back-to-back games in which Trae Hannibal has played well, and he put together arguably his best performance of the year with a career-high 11 points on 4-for-7 shooting.
With Couisnard battling foul trouble, he handled a lot of the point guard minutes and handled them well. He also made a few keys stops defensively, including a great play on the final possession to deny Mason Jones the ball.
If he keeps it up, his 16 minutes per game could reach into the 20s.
Lawson looks confident
People have waited all year for a first-round talent in Lawson to click, and it kind of came together Wednesday. He finished with 19 points, the most since scoring 20 against Clemson, and his highest offensive rating (123) since the Boston game in November.
He looked more aggressive and better defensively than he did in a few games to start SEC play and is seemingly turning a corner. He's now shot over 50% from the field for the fourth straight game, which is all good news for the Gamecocks.
Good, bad of free throws
Fouls dominated the second half, and usually that doesn't spell good things for South Carolina, which is one of the worst free-throw-shooting teams in the country.
The Gamecocks missed 14 of their first 23 attempts at the line, which helped keep the game close deep into the second half, which is obviously an issue South Carolina will need to keep working on as the season gets deeper.
To give the Gamecocks credit, though, they hit eight of their final 10 to ice the game and keep their lead.
