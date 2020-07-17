CAROLINA BASKETBALL: USC great Sheila Foster hospitalized

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA -- Gamecock great Sheila Foster was hospitalized earlier this week, and her daughter has set up a fundraiser to help cover costs.

Foster was hospitalized Monday with pneumonia in both lungs. She remained in the hospital as of Thursday night. Foster was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2013. Her cancer went into remission a year later, but she has battled health issues since then.

Foster’s daughter India Noble created a Go Fund Me fundraiser Thursday to help cover expenses.

Foster’s family and friends have also asked for get-well cards and letters. Those can be sent to:

Sheila Foster

c/o Betty Christopher

1227 Boiling Springs Road

Spartanburg, SC, 29303

A native of Boiling Springs, Foster played at South Carolina from 1978-82. She is one of the most decorated female athletes in South Carolina history, leading the Gamecocks to the postseason every year of her career. In Foster’s junior season the Gamecocks made the 1981 AIAW Final Four and finished in third place.