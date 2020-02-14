CAROLINA BASKETBALL: Tanner addresses notice of allegations

Less than 24 hours after the NCAA’s Notice of Allegations against the men’s basketball program surfaced, athletic director Ray Tanner made his first public comments addressing them.

Speaking at the university’s board of trustees meeting, Tanner adamantly backed his head coach Frank Martin and the program he runs, very similar to a statement he released Thursday night.

“I will very passionately and actively defend our program and our institution in this process with the NCAA,” Tanner said.

The allegations stem from former basketball assistant Lamont Evans accepting almost $5,900 in bribes from basketball agent Christian Dawkins to arrange meetings with P.J. Dozier to influence him to retain Dawkins’ agency, ASM Sports, once Dozier went pro.

Nowhere in the notice was Martin implicated or was a lack of institutional control mentioned.

Because of that, and an athletic department investigation, Tanner does not believe there will be any wins taken away from South Carolina during the time Dozier was on campus for the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons.

With Dozier on campus, the Gamecocks won 51 games over two seasons and went to a Final Four.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}